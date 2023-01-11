The next dream match on Danielson’s road to MJF is...

On the Jan. 11 Dynamite in Los Angeles, Bryan Danielson & Konosuke Takeshita delivered the best match on a show of great matches. Their nearly 15 minute showdown featured impressive moves...

... lots of back-and-forth exchanges of both the mat-based wrestling and striking varieties...

... and generally reminded us why the 27 year old from Osaka is one of the fastest rising stars in the business, and why the 41 year old from Aberdeen is one of the best to ever do it.

In the end, the American Dragon prevailed when Takeshita passed out while being stretched. He earned a handshake from Danielson. That, combined with getting to tell AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman to kiss his ass before the match, was Konosuke’s prize for the night.

As for Bryan? He did get to send MJF running like a proverbial scalded dog just by strutting to the ring. But he also has to keep winning in order to force Friedman to put the belt on the line at Revolution in an Iron Man match. Next up for Danielson?

That’s gonna rule.

Bandido vs. Danielson is joined by Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager as the only matches announced for next Wednesday (Jan. 18) at Fresno, California’s Save Mart Center.