Adam Cole is back, BAY BAY

Adam Cole has been out of action since Forbidden Door last June, and what reports we’ve gotten about his return from a concussion have sounded more scary than promising.

But with AEW in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, it was all about the BOOM bay-bay! We didn’t know Cole would be on Dynamite, but that just meant that when Tony Schiavone welcomed his nemesis to the ring — the Kia Forum crowd erupted.

Cole wasn’t playing the heel he was when last we saw him. He told us this would be a good news/bad news promo. The good news didn’t start off sounding very good. Cole talked about being really banged up the last six months. Two concussions had him questioning what was happening to him, making him wonder not just if he’d ever wrestle again, but if he’d be able to ever get a good night sleep or take a long car ride.

Through it all, wrestling fans held him up and lifted his spirits with our well wishes. For that, Cole is deeply grateful.

The bad news? It’s not for him, or us. It’s for everyone else in the locker room, because Cole is back. He’s only scratched the surface of what he can accomplish in AEW, and after what he’s been through, he’s more determined than ever to climb the mountain.

He closed by letting the L.A. crowd say his name for him.

We’ll see if this was a one-off or Cole will play a babyface for the first time in his AEW career. Either way, who’s ready for regular appearances by Adam Cole on Dynamite & Rampage, BAY BAY?

