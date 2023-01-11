You’ll probably guess who won match 7 of The Elite/Death Triangle series

A Dynamite chock full of great wrestling finished off with Escalera de la Muerte — the final match in the Best of Seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW Trios championship.

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks fought back from a 3-1 deficit to bring the first “Game Seven” to the Los Angeles Forum since the Showtime Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons to win the 1988 NBA title. Momentum wasn’t on Rey Fenix. Penta El Zero M & PAC’s side, but neither team started off looking scared or anxious in the ladder match.

This match is already chaotic and we love it #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rZWL3Tsqne — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 12, 2023

Ladders were obviously going to be used as everyone was trying to be the first to pull down one of the belts hanging above the ring to win the match, the series, and the titles. But they were mostly used as weapons. Tables got a lot of use, too.

Amidst the big, extremely painful looking spots, this no disqualification affair also say Alex Abrahantes and Brandon Cutler get involved. That sequence ended with the Bastard cracking Omega’s hand with the hammer that’s been a fixture through much of this feud. That led to madness like Penta hitting Matt with a Fear Factor on a ladder draped between another and the ropes, and Omega nailing Fenix with One Winged Angel off the same set-up. PAC tried to make him pay for that with Black Arrow, but Kenny got his knees up on that.

From there, Omega was able to climb and get his mangled hands to free one of the straps.

Pretty much the result we expected from the time we knew The Elite would be back. But that didn’t take much away for the quality of wrestling, as the two teams delivered spectacle across two months and seven shows.

