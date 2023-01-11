Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Hangman Page versus Jon Moxley in a grudge match, Bryan Danielson versus Konosuke Takeshita on Danielson’s journey to earn a world title shot against MJF, Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker DMD versus Saraya & Toni Storm, and Jungle Boy & Hook versus Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Morrissey.

Hangman and Moxley engaged in trash-talk in the edited video package. Moxley thinks the cowboy is tough but dumb, too dumb to quit considering he was knocked out last time. Mox will make sure Page never gets up again. Hangman felt his pride was on the line to prove to himself that he can still win at the highest levels in AEW.

There was a minor detail in the video mentioning Hangman drinking non-alcoholic beer. It felt like emphasis for a point that we should notice. When asked about his health, Hangman gave a shifty expression saying he felt great. The cowboy then took a big swig of non-alcoholic brew. That made me wonder why AEW would make a point of his choice in suds. A little bit of research brought me to this quote, “The National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus recommends that concussed individuals not drink alcohol until they have fully recovered, because alcohol may slow down how quickly someone recovers from a TBI, as well as increase the chance of another injury.” That should show Hangman is not as confident in his recovery as he claims, which could become an issue during the fight with Moxley. We’ll have to see how this plays out.

For the other ‘Road to’ recaps, Danielson mocked the idea that wrestling weekly is a punishment. He lives for that. MJF, on the other hand, does as little work as possible. Danielson has strong motivations to strip MJF of everything he finds valuable. Hayter and Baker view themselves as representing AEW home-grown talent. AEW was not their backup option after other plans failed. They are in AEW, because they want to be. Saraya spoke positively about the women’s talent in AEW. She aims to elevate, expand, and improve the division. Last on the list, Hook speaks!

Jeff Jarrett is not happy with referee Aubrey Edwards for sticking her nose into his business twice in losing tag team title bouts. He even made up a wanted poster as a warning.

Jarrett even shot a good zinger at Edwards over the news of her enrolling in college for more higher learning.

Chris Jericho and the JAS made the rounds in Los Angeles by appearing at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles event as well as taking in a hockey game. Spin!

Perro Peligroso rolled his R’s in an interview with Lexy Nair after his win on Rampage. That was the first win of many for Preston Vance.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Bandido earned a solid win over Christopher Daniels. With Vickie Guerrero’s angry words hanging over Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, Shafir challenged Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship. Shafir was the aggressor controlling much of the action. Athens used a trick up her sleeve to smash Shafir into the ring steps. That turned the tide for Athena to retain. Vickie was not happy with failure once again.

Danhasuen wore a Homer Simpson muumuu when accompanying the Best Friends. Roddy Piper’s daughter returned to AEW. Teal Piper got the hot tag for a few clotheslines, ate a pump kick, and tagged out before defeat to Tay Melo & Anna Jay. Eddie Kingston tagged with Ortiz. After the win, Kingston beelined to the back instead of celebrating with his partner. That could be nothing or it could be something related to Kingston’s fragile feelings in the House of Black feud.

Ethan Page stole Jeff Hardy’s dance and Taz’s singing gimmick in trios action with Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Matt is being the good employee in the Firm, while Kassidy still hates Page.

Claudio Castagnoli cut a strong promo to defend the ROH World Championship against Josh Woods. Woods brought the thunder, but Claudio had lightning in his European uppercut for the KO to retain.

News flash, slick! Enjoy this throwback style promo from Butcher and Blade with a message for the tag team division.

“Recruitment Bootcamp” - Being The Elite Ep. 330 was missing the star players. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had the week off, so Brandon Cutler filled in with a travel montage eating hot nuts. The Dark Order and Ryan Nemeth were featured more prominently this week. The Dark Order trained with sex exercises for their recruitment search. Nemeth was all over the place. Trent showed him a hedgehog video while in the bathroom stall. The Bollywood Boyz convinced Nemeth to take his acting career from Hollywood Hunk to Bollywood Hunk. Nemeth also had an odd green tan in a cosmetic mishap. Also on BTE, Leva Bates arranged for Luther to be a trial run son since Peter Avalon wanted to start a family. Luther made Avalon wipe his bum in the potty, and that experience turned Avalon off. This episode is age-restricted. It might be due to curse words or Nemeth’s ass crack.

Speaking of Dark Order recruitment attempts, they propositioned Juice Robinson. The man known as Rock Hard shot them down with insults. Juice wouldn’t be friends with the Dark Order even if they were the last people on Earth.

Saraya was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included her mother wrestling while pregnant, the women’s wrestling revolution, and the variety of venues across the world Saraya has wrestled in. Despite suggesting Renee Paquette be the host, Saraya was a good sport throughout playing along with RJ’s banter.

We’ll close with Kenny Omega immortalized in glorious bobblehead form.