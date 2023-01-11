Ethan Page steals Jeff Hardy’s dance and Taz’s singing gimmick

Ethan Page is a crook infringing upon beloved gimmicks. Not once but twice this week during Elevation and Dark did Page become a man of song and dance in the manner of Jeff Hardy and Taz.

This theft of intellectual property revolves around the Matt Hardy saga with the Firm. Hardy was dangerously close to breaking at the authoritarian treatment from Page as his boss. He even teased the Broken cloak.

Hardy had a change of tune in a the new year to make the best of the bad situation. He’s beginning to see the light of Page’s tutelage, or so he wants Page to think that. During Elevation, Hardy got on Page’s good side by offering a present to celebrate Boxing Day in the form of sparkly trunks. Hardy believes a trio with Page and Isiah Kassidy can rise to win the AEW World Trios Championship. Page was thrilled that Hardy honored Canadian holiday heritage and also bedazzled his ass with those trunks.

When it came time for the trios match, Page cut the music to inform the crowd of the current storyline. Then he restarted the entrance theme and hilariously danced like Jeff Hardy and sang sound effects to mimic the notes a la Taz.

Stealing the singing gimmick didn’t sit too well with Taz. He’s built upon his already established popularity by crooning on Dark.

Taz vented his feelings on social media.

Jeez @OfficialEGO I thought you were better than this…you think you just gonna steal my gimmick?? Really? Alrighty kid…good luck! https://t.co/tpPVym33nP — taz (@OfficialTAZ) January 10, 2023

… but I sounded angelic — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 10, 2023

This exchange was all in good fun, not real heat from Taz.

The Firm trio was victorious over Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas, & Sonico. Page stood idly by and let Hardy and Kassidy do most of the work. Page demanded to be tagged in to finish with the Twist of Fate. Upon victory, Page erupted in jubilation to dance some more.

The Firm went back to work on Dark to pick up another win. This time the trio bested Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe, & Caleb Teninty. Page did more of the same by letting his teammates to all the work, winning with a Twist of Fate, rocking out with Jeff’s dance, and stealing Taz’s sing-along. Taz was on commentary for this show to voice his disapproval of gimmick theft.

As amusing as Page’s dancing and singing were, the real story takeaway is the evolving relationship between Page, Hardy, and Kassidy. While Hardy has been stepping in line more, Kassidy has been rebelling more in a cranky manner. Even though the combustible element remains, the Hardy Party featuring Ethan Page is now 2-0 in official trios competition.

Do you think Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy can develop into a formidable trios unit? Who’s up for watching a karaoke contest between Page and Taz?