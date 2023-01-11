It’s a big week for Tony Khan. The NFL team his father owns, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and AEW has a big show tonight (Jan. 11) in Los Angeles.

All Elite’s owner, president & booker was on Orlando radio station FM 96.9 The Game earlier this week to talk about football (TK is in charge of analytics for the Jags) and hit on a couple pro wrestling topics in the process.

Like everyone who’s in or a fan of the wrestling business, Khan is monitoring the story of Vince McMahon’s return to power at WWE:

“Yeah, absolutely I’m following it, very closely”

He can’t say much more about that, but he can comment on talk of AEW running house shows in 2023. The company’s only run one un-televised event in its history (April 9, 2021’s The House Always Wins in Jacksonville), but one of Jeff Jarrett’s backstage roles was said to involve changing that. Here’s what Double-J’s boss said about that:

“That’s something we are talking about. We have a great live events team with Rafael Morffi, Chris Harrington, and a bunch of great people I work with, and now Jeff Jarrett has a lot of experience, and Jeff Jarrett’s come in working in the office too. That’s something we talk a lot about and building out that live event business because there’s definitely a demand for AEW live events. “Now we have this big, great, strong roster that really wants to go out and do live events so I think that’s something we’re going to do.”

Ticket demand for AEW shows was a hot topic last year, and it wasn’t because they were selling out everywhere they went. The company was repeatedly running the same towns at that point, however, and as they expand to more West Coast and international cities, it could lead to more demand everywhere.

Whatever plays out with Vince and WWE over the coming months could also increase interest in AEW, too. For that and other reasons, we’ll all be following that story along with Tony Khan.