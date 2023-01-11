AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 11, 2023): Escalera de la Muerte!

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

AEW returns to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with a loaded show! The Elite/Death Triangle best-of-seven for the Trios titles comes down to a ladder match! Hangman Page is cleared and ready to rumble with Jon Moxley! Saraya and her no-longer-a-mystery partner Toni Storm take on Dr. Britt Baker & Women’s champ Jamie Hayter! Bryan Danielson’s quest for a shot at World champ MJF starts with Konosuke Takeshita! The dream team of Jungle Boy & HOOK go against Big Bill & Lee Moriarty! Words from Jericho Appreciation Society! And more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 11