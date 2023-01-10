AEW Fight Forever has new CM Punk-free cover art, still no release date

When last we checked in on AEW Fight Forever, the arcade-style wrestling simulation game coming to consoles and PC, a new trailer had just been released to coincide with last November’s Full Gear PPV.

It was in line with what we were expecting, and looked pretty promising. But the biggest takeaway was the removal of estranged two-time AEW World champion CM Punk from the promotional graphics.

Well, it’s been almost two months, so let’s check in again. Hitting up the Amazon pre-order page confirms that Punk wasn’t just taken off advertisements. He’s no longer on the box art, either.

Worth noting, but not anything we didn’t already know. We’d really like to know when the thing is coming out, but the Dec. 31, 2022 placeholder date has only been replaced with... Dec. 31, 2023.

When demos were shown at video game conventions and trade shows last year, we kept hearing “soon”, so presumably sometime between now and next New Year’s Eve?