Watch AEW Dark Episode 178

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 10, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Marina Shafir
- Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams
- The Voros Twins vs. The Firm’s Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
- Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Diamanté
- Ethan Page & Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus & Sebastian Wolfe & Caleb Teninty
- Steve Migs vs. J.A.S.’s Jake Hager
- Teal Piper & Kel vs. Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Melo
Enjoy the show!
