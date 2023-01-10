Watch AEW Dark Episode 178

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 10, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Marina Shafir

Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

The Voros Twins vs. The Firm’s Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Diamanté

Ethan Page & Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus & Sebastian Wolfe & Caleb Teninty

Steve Migs vs. J.A.S.’s Jake Hager

Teal Piper & Kel vs. Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Melo

Enjoy the show!