WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard was prominent on AEW television in the promotion’s first couple years. The Horseman cornered first Shawn Spears, then FTR, working with Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s Pinnacle group in the process.

He was “fired” by Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler early last year as part of the Top Guys face turn. Blanchard then appeared on the first TK-produced Ring of Honor PPV in April as Brian Cage’s manager, but the next time we saw the group that had been referred to as “Tully Blanchard Enterprises” they were being led by Prince Nana and going by the old “Embassy” name. Reports came out shortly afterwards that Tully was no longer in Tony Khan’s employ and was done with both brands.

During an appearance with Arn Anderson on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Blanchard confirms he’s done with AEW and ROH. He doesn’t go into details, but it sounds like it wasn’t just that his contract was up.

“I’m no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. That sounded pretty legal, didn’t it? I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows and things like we did in Nashville. I don’t know how many retirement matches, last matches, [Ric] Flair can have... “No, it was a little more complex than that [his deal expiring], but my contract is up and I’m gone.”

He’d later say he doesn’t think WWE or AEW would have him back, and wondered “where else would you go except those two places?”

Blanchard says he turned down a spot in Ricky Steamboat’s recent match, and doesn’t sound thrilled to have worked one with FTR against Jurassic Express back in 2021, either.

“I personally, would prefer my last match — unfortunately AEW talked me into one, but before that — most of my matches, I think I only wrestled six or seven times after my full-time career, and people’s memories are of me, me & Arn, me & the Horsemen back in those days when I could actually do it. I can’t do it anymore. I was asked to do a last match with Ricky Steamboat and said, ‘I’m not going to embarrass myself and go out there and not be able to do what I used to do.’ Just watch the videos.”

Asked the always popular question about whether or not younger wrestlers in the AEW locker room asked him for advice, Tully said “not at all.” He didn’t seem too upset about it, though, instead writing it off to many up-and-comers not even having been born when he was a star with The Four Horseman and The Brainbusters.

Being done with the business is also something Blanchard seems to think would be good for his controversial daughter. Asked for an update on Tessa*, Tully said he hopes she stays in school and gets her education.