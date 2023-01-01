AEW predictions for 2023: Kenny Omega will dethrone MJF

A new year is upon is in 2023, and that brings dreams of possibilities. Shine up the crystal ball, and let’s have some fun with AEW predictions.

Kenny Omega will dethrone MJF as AEW world champion

I do not believe that MJF will run the table as AEW world champion for the entirety of 2023. That brings into question candidates to end his reign. I don’t see it coming from top guy challengers such as Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho. Jungle Boy and Darby Allin are possibilities to rise up as young guns. One man in particular I do have an eye on is Kenny Omega.

Omega is currently busy in the trios division with the Young Bucks, however, I think it is a safe bet that the Wrestling God will add another world title reign to his AEW résumé. The longer MJF holds the belt, the louder questions arise about his free agent status in 2024. Talking points will turn to protecting the honor of AEW, and that’s where the The Cleaner enters the conversation. As executive vice president, Omega would have a duty to do save the AEW World Championship from a precarious predicament if MJF were to sign with WWE.

Kris Statlander ends Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak

Jade Cargill is living large as TBS champion with a record of 46-0.

It’s only a matter of time before Jade suffers her first singles defeat. In my opinion, that job is fit for an alien. Fan support was rallying behind Kris Statlander to accomplish the feat before she suffered a knee injury. It would be a great moment to give the the rub to Statlander upon her return.

Swerve Strickland becomes one of AEW’s four pillars

AEW dubbed Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, MJF, and Sammy Guevara as their Four Pillars to carry the company into the future. Since then, fresh talent have arrived on the scene. For example, Top Flight has all the potential to replace the Young Bucks as the resident flippy specialists in the tag team division. Ricky Starks has talked the talk, and now he’s getting the chance to walk the walk.

When I look at the Four Pillars list, I think there is a weak link in the bunch. Sammy Guevara is plenty entertaining, however, I’m not feeling a ‘face that runs the place’ vibe from him yet. So, who do I have in mind as a replacement? Swerve Strickland is the answer.

Swerve is quickly establishing himself as must-see TV. Strickland has all the tools to succeed. His promo game is top notch. He can deliver in the ring in a variety of ways, including aerial, technical, and extreme. As time moves forward, Swerve will work himself into a Four Pillars role.

Goldberg debuts in AEW

Who’s next?!? Goldberg will be asking that question when his WWE contract expires. AEW would provide a bevy of fresh matchups, and they might be interested in replacing Sting as the roster’s super legend as The Icon plans the end of his wrestling career.

What are you predictions for AEW in 2023?