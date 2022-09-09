There’s reportedly still drama in the AEW women’s locker room, too

Because it didn’t lead to punching, chair-throwing, biting, hair-pulling, suspensions, vacated titles & internal investigations, the AEW women’s locker room’s issues have taken a backseat to the drama involving their male counterparts this week.

Don’t worry. The new Wrestling Observer Newsletter reminds us those issues still exist.

Women’s champion Thunder Rosa, already a lightning rod due to past accusations of not cooperating with her opponents in the ring (aka sandbagging) and working stiff, is out with a back injury right now. Rather than vacating the title, she’s keeping it while taking time off. AEW created an interim championship, which Toni Storm won at All Out... then intimated at the infamous post-show media scrum that Rosa might not be injured.

That’s apparently an opinion shared by others at AEW. And among the women’s roster, the fact Rosa didn’t drop the belt to one of them in the ring before taking time off didn’t play well.

Dave Meltzer says Rosa’s injury is legitimate, and that her decision to take time off is — as she said — an attempt to avoid surgery. Still, she’s been working with it for a while, and others have worked matches under similar circumstances so they could put over a new champ before exiting the stage, so people like Storm & Dr. Britt Baker may not be happy Rosa didn’t do something similar in this case.

We’ll see if things die down with Toni is champ and her ThunderStorm partner is out of the picture for now. Even if they don’t though, as long as no one kicks any doors down and no dogs have to be rescued, the ladies will still be leading by example.