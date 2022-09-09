Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta post-match promos create intrigue

Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta put on a professional wrestling showcase in the main event slot for Dynamite. Garcia was victorious to win the ROH Pure Championship in the process. Beyond the rivalry between the young guns, there was also the overarching feud between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson urging Garcia to choose between being a sports entertainer or a professional wrestling. Garcia and Yuta provided backstage promos after their fight creating intrigue about their futures.

These are important promos to hear, because Garcia and Yuta provide background feelings to supplement the inconsistent storytelling on television. The mix between real life and character building sounds a lot more interesting than what has been presented on screen thus far.

Daniel Garcia: I said last week that this is been a hard couple weeks for me. I’ve had a lot on my mind, and I wanted Buffalo, New York to show me who I am. I don’t know if you heard the reactions. I don’t know if you heard what they were saying, but I think they told me and I think I found out exactly who I am tonight. And when I grabbed this title, I saw the whites of my knuckles coming out from how tight I was holding it, just how excited I was to win win this championship. Me and Yuta have had a lot of differences over the past couple months, but he is someone he means a lot to me. He is someone who has been so intricate in the journey of me in this business. To share that moment with him in front of people who I love, and for my hero Bryan to come and put this title around me, and for my mentor, even though he seemed pretty upset, I mean he was watching too. I know deep down, even though he didn’t show it on his face, he was proud of me. I know that my mentor Chris Jericho was proud of me too. And tonight, I just felt so much love, and that means a lot to me. It really does. What’s next for me is hopefully I can get some sleep for the first time in a couple months. I hope I can rest, because my mind has been going through hell. I’ve had so much turmoil in my mind over these past couple of weeks and this past month. It’s been hard. It’s been hard being All Out weekend and not being on the PPV and just going to Chicago for a week and being up all night every night just sitting in your bed wondering who you are. I don’t know if any of you guys have ever felt that. But just sitting in bed up not knowing what’s next for you, not knowing who’s on your side, not knowing who’s got your back. And it hurts. It really hurts. I got Chris Jericho at the talent viewing telling me he’s not going to be here ringside for the biggest match of my life, the biggest moment for my life. He told me he wasn’t going to be here for it. And to have Bryan Danielson come out, a man that I haven’t done shit for. I haven’t done shit for Bryan Danielson. And for him to put this title around my waist and shake my hand out of respect in front of the people that I love. That means the world to me, and that’s a debt I can never repay to him. Bryan’s the kind of guy I don’t think he’ll ever expect me to repay a debt to him. And those of the kind of people you need in your corner.

Hopefully that concludes the chapter of this sad boy saga in Garcia’s career. His big metamorphosis into sports entertainer was wearing a fancy hat. Garcia must have stood in front of the mirror at home taking the Kangol off and on hundreds of times in the past month. That fashion accessory was funny for the Jericho Appreciation Society part of the story, but it gave little meat for the idea of tortuous inner conflict.

Garcia only has himself to blame for this dilemma by being a fanboy toward Danielson. I’m sure it was cool for him in real life. As part of this storyline, it makes Garcia look soft. Not only was Garcia awestruck by his hero, but he hasn’t even considered the possibility of being used as a pawn in Danielson’s feud with Jericho.

One man that has also noticed Danielson’s questionable behavior is Yuta. He spoke highly of Garcia and addressed Danielson brushing him aside.

Wheeler Yuta: Danny, I really, I genuinely hope this. I hope that tonight was everything you wanted and more. I hope it was the best night of your life. And for me, there’s two ways I can look at it. One way is I got my friend back. Because that wasn’t a sports entertainer. That was a professional wrestler. That was the guy I wrestled in a warehouse for 60 minutes in front of like 50 people. That was the guy who came back from a near life-ending car accident because he loved this sport. And Danny, I’m glad that we have you back, but I also hope you know that this was probably the worst night of my life. I lost my Ring of Honor pure championship. A guy that I’ve looked up to, a mentor, someone who inspired me to even be here and now here I am, kind of shoved me aside to shake your hand. Danny, I just want you to know I’m not a consolation prize. I’m not here to be second best. And if you want to step back into the world of professional wrestlers, we are more than welcome to have you. Because iron sharpens iron, Danny. This is going to make me reevaluate a lot of things. But Garcia, this is not the end for you and I. This is not the end of our pure championship rivalry. This is not the end of our rivalry in general. We’re going to do this for years and years to come. I might have lost this battle, and it sucks. But I didn’t lose the war. Only time will tell.

After those two promos, I am intrigued to see if the deck gets shuffled with alliances.

Fallout promos from Dynamite also include Death Triangle cherishing their victory to become AEW trios champions. It sounds like this title will be more of an open challenge style. PAC declared that they aren’t scared to face anyone.

Westside Gunn helped Danhausen freshen up his style. Danhausen reminds me a living version of Elmo from Sesame Street.

What’s your take on the promos from Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta?