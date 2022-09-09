AEW featured 11 total matches on the main card of All Out 2022 (Sept. 4) near Chicago, Illinois.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 56 minutes, and 17 seconds (3h 56m 17s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the 11 matches that took place during this event:

23m 41s: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

22m 27s: Swerve in our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

19m 56s: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

19m 51s: Hangman Page & Dark Order vs. The Elite

16m 26s: Wardlow & FTR vs. Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

14m 44s: Shida vs. Storm vs. Hayter vs. Baker

14m 10s: Casino Ladder Match

12m 10s: Sting, Miro, and Darby vs. House of Black

5m 14s: Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

4m 21s: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

0m 23s: Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

These times add up to 2h 33m 23s, which is roughly 64.9% of the show. The overall match time percentage for all 17 AEW PPVs is 64.3%. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 133 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.6%.

Trying to cram 11 matches into a four hour window is a bit much, and the end result is that three matches didn’t get enough time to be worth it. Starks looked like a chump losing so quickly to Hobbs, Jungle Boy didn’t fare any better, and it’s disappointing that Athena vs. Cargill was building up for three months only to lead to an unremarkable four minute match on pay-per-view.

Jungle’s angle was more fitting for television than PPV, while Starks and Athena likely would have had a much better showing if their matches were moved to Dynamite and given more time. Tony Khan is quite ambitious in how many AEW wrestlers he tries to book on these events, but he needs to rein it in, because this is getting out of hand. And that’s not even considering the fact that this event included four pre-show matches for a total of 15 matches on the night.

Here are the match time percentages for the previous AEW events, in chronological order:

