Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s episode features Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH world championship in the main event against Dax Harwood.

Elsewhere on the card, Darby Allin goes one-on-one with Sammy Guevara in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, Madison Rayne battles Serena Deeb, Samoa Joe speaks, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 9