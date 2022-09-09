Tonight’s (Sept. 9) episode of Rampage featured Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a first round match of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. The winner moves one step closer to becoming the next AEW world champion, advancing to a semifinal match against Jon Moxley on next week’s Dynamite.

Darby was a true babyface when he broke up Sammy and Tay Melo’s make out session with a high speed suicide dive.

However, the numbers game was ultimately too much for Darby to overcome. Melo and Anna Jay both got involved when Darby was going for his Coffin Drop. With the referee distracted, Sammy landed a low blow on Darby and then powerbombed him onto a skateboard. One GTH later and Sammy was the winner.

With the numbers on his side, @sammyguevara steals the victory and advances to the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals next week! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6SEuAyyEUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2022

Where’s Sting when you need him?

Do you think Guevara has any chance of taking down Mox in the next round of the tournament, Cagesiders?

