Multiple Jericho Appreciation Society members have signed new deals with AEW

There was a recent report about “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker signing new deals with AEW. That news was confirmed by Chris Jericho in a new interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside the Ropes. Jericho made sure to note that Jake Hager also signed a contract extension with AEW:

McCarthy: “There’s been reports that Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have secured new deals with AEW. How proud does that make you...?” Jericho: “Yeah, and Jake Hager too. They all got contract extensions.”

Hager made his AEW debut at the end of the very first episode of Dynamite back in October 2019. Jericho quickly dismissed Hager’s “We the People” gimmick from WWE as a “stupid idea from bad creative.” Hager has been loyal to Jericho in kayfabe since then, mostly serving as his silent muscle and bodyguard. As someone who was never a fan of Jack Swagger in WWE, I’d say AEW has played to his strengths and this role fits him very well.

Meanwhile, Menard and Parker joined up with Jericho and Hager earlier this year during the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society. That group also includes Daniel Garcia (for now, anyway), Anna Jay, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Hager, Parker, and Menard in AEW going forward?