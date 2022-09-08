AEW rolled into KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 9) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. The finish included interference from Anna Jay, as well as Guevara using Darby’s skateboard against him.

Serena Deeb beat Madison Rayne.

A Samoa Joe promo was interrupted by Mark Sterling, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese. Woods will challenge Joe for the ROH television title next week on Rampage.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Dax Harwood to retain the ROH world championship.

Other notes: Jim Ross was in the commentary booth for this episode after not being used on Dynamite. The Rampage taping also included promos from Powerhouse Hobbs and Jade Cargill.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?