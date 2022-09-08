Cageside Seats: The Podcast! would like to be Men in Black mind wiped please

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella & Marcus are again valiantly trying to break down all the backstage drama at AEW courtesy of CM Punk. We are living in the darkest timeline where MJF and Cody Rhodes were right, and we here at Cageside Seats: The Podcast have to swallow our words. But hey, at least Death Triangle have the trios championships now! Silver lining?

