The Acclaimed don’t get to rap about All Out brawl, do get All Out rematch for AEW Tag titles

By Sean Rueter
Before the Sept. 7 Dynamite hit the air, Max Caster teased The Acclaimed’s entrance rap for the night.

Considering everything going on in the world of AEW, fans were excited for some shoot-tastic rhymes. People were drafting their own verses about biting and fighting, suspensions and vacated titles.

But no sooner had we heard “Yo. Listen...” Swerve Strickland’s music played.

The Acclaimed face turn has been going on since their team-up and split from The Gunn Club, a rivalry that left Billy Gunn — aka everyone’s beloved Daddy Ass — with Caster & Anthony Bowens. Their acclaimed (pun intended) Tag title match from All Out (even Seth Rollins loved it) seems to have forced, or at least accelerated, a heel turn for champions Swerve in our Glory. Or maybe it’s just Swerve. Keith Lee wasn’t on hand, but Strickland was. He clearly enjoyed denying the crowd Caster’s bars.

Each side did a good job selling their rematch, coming up on Sept. 21 at Grand Slam in New York City. Based on crowd reaction, an Acclaimed win seems like a real possibility. Especially since Lee once again seems frustrated by his partner’s actions...

Let us know what you think of this feud, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • Tony Khan Addresses the World Championship & World Trios Championship
  • MJF Returns & Proves Why He is the Salt of the Earth
  • A Passionate Jon Moxley Vows to be Legendary as he Comes Face to Face w/ MJF
  • Bryan Danielson Defeats Hangman Page & Moves One Step Closer to Arthur Ashe

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

