Before the Sept. 7 Dynamite hit the air, Max Caster teased The Acclaimed’s entrance rap for the night.

Considering everything going on in the world of AEW, fans were excited for some shoot-tastic rhymes. People were drafting their own verses about biting and fighting, suspensions and vacated titles.

But no sooner had we heard “Yo. Listen...” Swerve Strickland’s music played.

The Acclaimed face turn has been going on since their team-up and split from The Gunn Club, a rivalry that left Billy Gunn — aka everyone’s beloved Daddy Ass — with Caster & Anthony Bowens. Their acclaimed (pun intended) Tag title match from All Out (even Seth Rollins loved it) seems to have forced, or at least accelerated, a heel turn for champions Swerve in our Glory. Or maybe it’s just Swerve. Keith Lee wasn’t on hand, but Strickland was. He clearly enjoyed denying the crowd Caster’s bars.

Each side did a good job selling their rematch, coming up on Sept. 21 at Grand Slam in New York City. Based on crowd reaction, an Acclaimed win seems like a real possibility. Especially since Lee once again seems frustrated by his partner’s actions...

I turn my back for all of a couple minutes.... *sigh* — Yeet Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 8, 2022

Let us know what you think of this feud, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Tony Khan Addresses the World Championship & World Trios Championship

MJF Returns & Proves Why He is the Salt of the Earth

A Passionate Jon Moxley Vows to be Legendary as he Comes Face to Face w/ MJF

Bryan Danielson Defeats Hangman Page & Moves One Step Closer to Arthur Ashe

Andrade El Idolo makes it clear he doesn't want to speak with #DarkOrder, he wants to speak with 10.





There's trouble on Team DMD after an emotional conclusion to the 4-way AEW Interim Women's World Championship this week at #AEWAllOut!





Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard & Angelo Parker makes it clear @ActionBronson doesn't belong in the professional wrestling world vowing to give him a taste in Queens, NY!





TNT Champion @RealWardlow retains the title and has a few words to say!

A celebratory Jericho Appreciation Society update us on their massive week coming up in the wake of #AEWAllOut! And apparently, they don't like turtles.





"One time I would've considered you a friend, but, now I don't think anybody respects you." It's Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin for this FRIDAY's #AEWRampage Wildcard in the #GrandSlam Tournament of Champions to crown a NEW #AEW World Champion!

"Maybe what really happened to me at #AEWAllOut is that a giant anchor was released from around my ankles." - "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry





.@StokelyHathaway is here to address the aftermath of the Casino Ladder Match at #AEWAllOut, and things turn violent!

This FRIDAY at #AEWRampage, it's 1/2 of #FTR's Dax Harwood against Champion Claudio Castagnoli for the @ringofhonor World Championship on TNT!





.@WESTSIDEGUNN is here at #AEWDynamite to kick off this #ROH Pure Championship Match, and Buffalo's own @GarciaWrestling makes his way to the ring!

