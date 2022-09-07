The AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions will culminate in Queens on Sept. 21 with the crowning of a new World champ, giving us a successor to CM Punk after the title was vacated due to his actions after winning it at All Out (and an injury he suffered during the PPV). The road there started on Sept. 7 in Buffalo with the third ever match between Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson.

Page & Danielson faced off twice during Hangman’s World title reign, one ending in a draw after sixty minutes, the other won by the anxious millennial cowboy. But that was before the American Dragon aligned with Jon Moxley & William Regal in Blackpool Combat Club.

The ruthlessness that group’s known for was on display when Danielson drove Page into the barricade with a knee strike.

We didn’t get the shit that Punk accused Page of tonight, though. He fought back in this one with the Cowboy variety...

Page gave the Dragon all he could handle, but the BCC-devised strategy of targeting Hangman’s Buckshot Lariat arm and being the best wrestler in the world paid off. Bryan was able to duck his opponent’s finisher and use an O’Conner roll to secure the victory.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson has advanced in the #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, and NEXT WEEK he will face @IAmJericho once again, this time at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rY85TT5oGN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Danielson moves one step closer to the World title. He’ll get a rematch in the next round with the man he lost to at All Out, Chris Jericho.

