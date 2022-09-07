Daniel Garcia wins the ROH Pure title, and Bryan Danielson’s respect

It’s early in each of their careers, but Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia’s rivalry is already starting to feel legendary. They took it to the main event of the Sept. 7 Dynamite in Buffalo, with Garcia challenging for Yuta’s Ring of Honor Pure championship.

You could tell it was big night for Buffalo’s own Red Death, as another hometown guy performed him to the ring — Griselda impresario (and wrestling superfan) Westside Gunn.

.@WESTSIDEGUNN is here at #AEWDynamite to kick off this #ROH Pure Championship Match, and Buffalo's own @GarciaWrestling makes his way to the ring! Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/G00qIkqDau — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

In the ring, you knew what to expect if you’ve seen any of these men’s previous battles — such as the one at Death Before Dishonor earlier this summer. Both were Pure rules affairs, where outside interference and closed fist strikes aren’t allowed, and each wrestler only gets three rope breaks to save them from pins and submissions. It’s a great showcase for these guys technical skills.

Garcia wasn’t going to be denied tonight. He frustrated Wheeler to the point he got a warning for throwing a punch, then ended up in control on an exchange of submissions. The Buffalo crowd erupted as Yuta tapped, and their guy won the belt.

After a handshake (another Pure match rule), The Dragonslayer’s hero and Yuta’s teammate was out to strap up Garcia. His mentor, and Bryan Danielson’s opponent in the AEW World title tournament next Wednesday, Chris Jericho didn’t like that one bit.

Will Garcia admit once and for all that he’s a wrestler and not a sports entertainer? How will his struggle play into next Wednesday’s rematch between Jericho & Danielson?

Let us know what you think, and get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.