Death Triangle win Trios gold

With The Elite reportedly suspended after their post-All Out backstage brawl with CM Punk, AEW vacated the Trios title they won at Sunday’s PPV. Death Triangle and Best Friends both lost in the tournament that led to the final in Chicagoland, but they were also already booked for the Sept. 7 Dynamite... so their match was for the title.

It was the kind of match you’d expect from these two teams, and from trios wrestling in general. With the addition of some outside action featuring Danhausen, because you’ve got to give the people what they want...

Orange Cassidy went on a run after standing up for his very nice, very evil pal, but it wasn’t to be his (or Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta’s) night. PAC & Lucha Bros were too in synch...

Canadian Destroyer times THREE by #DeathTriangle! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kUsjucz1cd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

That left Taylor alone with Death Triangle. After Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M did their thing from the top rope, PAC hit Black Arrow, and the All-Atlantic champion and former Tag champs now hold Trios gold.

