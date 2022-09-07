Tony Khan announces AEW World & Trios title are vacated

CM Punk & The Elite won championships at All Out. Then all hell broke loose at the post-PPV media scrum, and things got worse backstage. By now you’ve seen Punk’s remarks and probably heard several of the versions of what happened during the fight in the locker room — events that we’ve heard have resulted in suspensions and possible terminations.

Oh, and Punk got hurt in his match on Sunday night in Chicago, too.

It meant the World and Trios titles Punk and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks won would need to be addressed on the Sept. 7 Dynamite. That job fell to AEW head honcho Tony Khan.

The owner/president/booker of AEW delivered his remarks in a pre-taped video which opened the show.

#AEW President & CEO @TonyKhan is here to address both the #AEW World Championship & #AEW World Trios Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/jZbNwOQgZL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Without mentioning why, he said he vacated both titles. New Trios champions will be crowned on Dynamite in the previously announced Best Friends vs. Death Triangle match. A new World champ will be determined in a tournament that will culminate at Grand Slam in two weeks, and will kick off tonight when Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson face off for the third time ever.

TK closed his remarks by promising that AEW will deliver its best in the coming weeks.

