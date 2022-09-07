Tony Khan to speak on AEW World and Trios titles during Dynamite

We’d already heard AEW would address the World championship situation, which figures to involved vacating the title due to a serious injury suffered by CM Punk. But we’ve also heard Punk is facing suspension or termination for his role in the fight which broke out backstage not long after he won the belt for the second time at All Out on Sunday night (Sept. 4).

Reports also say Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks have been suspended for their involvement in the fight, and seeing as they won the AEW Trios Championship Tournament this weekend, plans for those brand new titles are likely also up in the air.

Now, AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan’s announced he’ll be on Dynamite tonight (Sept. 7) to address the future of both championships:

Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV!



Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the @AEW World Championship + @AEW World Trios Championship!



Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show live

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 7, 2022

Wrestling Observer, who first reported that AEW would deal with the World title tonight, also tweeted that CM Punk & Ace Steel were scheduled to meet with company officials via Zoom at 4pm. How that meeting factors into tonight’s announcement remains to be seen. Maybe we’ll find out in a few hours...

