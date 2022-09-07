CM Punk said to be seriously injured, AEW to address World title situation on Dynamite

We’re apparently headed to another World title change in AEW.

Questions have been swirling about CM Punk’s future with the company after he followed up winning the belt from Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out with an already infamous tirade at the post-show presser and even more infamous brawl with Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. According to Wrestling Observer, the title will be coming off of Punk on Dynamite tonight (Sept. 7) — regardless of whether or not he remains with AEW moving forward.

Dave Meltzer tweeted that Punk suffered a “serious” injury while doing a dive/tope during the match with Mox:

“It’s been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight.”

Rumors about a Punk injury have been circulating since Monday. Fightful says he suffered a torn triceps. He could be seen icing the area during the media scrum. Depending on the severity of the tear, it could require immediate surgery and be facing a year on the shelf. Meltzer says Punk is in Chicago today. Dynamite is airing from Buffalo.

Word from this morning was that Punk will either be suspended like Omega, The Bucks & others involved in the fight have been, or he’ll be fired. While the injury is unfortunate, it may provide a way for Punk to retire and AEW to part ways with him... perhaps allowing both parties to save a modicum of face after the debacle earlier this week.

This will be the second time this year Punk’s gone out with an injury after winning the AEW World title. He broke his foot on the episode of Dynamite that aired after he beat Hangman Page for the belt at Double or Nothing back in May.

Join us in our live blog for tonight’s show and we’ll see how this gets handled there.