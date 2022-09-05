Following last night’s (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) All Out pay-per-view (PPV) in Chicago, Illinois, CM Punk snapped during a media scrum alongside AEW President Tony Khan. He went after journalists, he went after Colt Cabana, he went after The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega), and he went after Hangman Adam Page for helping perpetuate much of the backstage — and some on screen — drama that has taken center stage in the news of late. He spared no one, and made clear exactly how he feels about all of them, outright saying he works for children and if anyone has a problem with it they can come to him.

Reports quickly got out that shortly after he finished speaking and went backstage, The Elite did indeed go to him and a “melee” ensued. Now, Fightful and the Wrestling Observer have reported on some more details on what it was that happened in that melee.

The Observer reports an actual fight went down, with Punk “starting things by swinging fists at The Bucks’ Matt Jackson.” Punk’s trainer, Ace Steel, was also involved and apparently threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Kenny Omega was also allegedly involved and Steel apparently bit him and grabbed his hair.

They also report part of the reason no one has publicly commented on all this is due to potential legal issues.

There is a precedent for some kind of suspension here, considering Eddie Kingston was recently put on the shelf for a short time following a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what is to come of this, considering the position of those involved within the company.