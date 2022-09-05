Tony Khan is not going to ‘sit back and take this f***ing s**t’ from WWE

AEW will forever be linked with Labor Day.

ALL IN, the show Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks & Ring of Honor put on on Sept. 1, 2018 provided a proof of concept for the company Tony Khan would launch with Rhodes, Matt & Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega. For the first three years of the promotion’s existence, their All Out PPV had the holiday weekend to itself.

But in 2022, WWE planted their flag in the first weekend in of September. They held their first event in the UK since 1992 with Saturday’s Clash at the Castle, and ran NXT Worlds Collide just hours before All Out’s opening bell.

Tony Khan was asked about the suddenly crowded holiday at the media scrum after the PPV last night (Sept. 4). The AEW head honcho talked about the challenge presented by WWE’s scheduling:

“There’s a big difference between this year and last year. We were the first professional wrestling show and the only professional wrestling show on Labor Day weekend last year, and we were the third professional wrestling show of the weekend this year. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. “When I talk about things I wasn’t thrilled about, I was a little surprised we were the third professional wrestling show this weekend, and it’s probably a little bit more challenging in the marketplace when it becomes a little more crowded. “Our performance — in prior years, we never had this kind of competition. This was kind of a first for us in AEW to see this kind of a crowded marketplace. I’m not sure if this is what we’ll see from now on. I am very happy with the numbers we did, given the competition we had. “The number is the number and I have to face the competition that is out there.”

The “things I wasn’t thrilled” about comment is in reference to TK saying on a media call last week that he’s not optimistic about collaborating with WWE “given how they’ve treated” him. He expounded on that thought, first comparing WWE’s approach to AEW to how Vince McMahon dealt with rivals like Jim Crockett promotions when he was taking the then-WWF national in the 1980s:

“When I compared myself to Jim Crockett Promotions this weekend, I think I got a taste of the same medicine Jim Crockett Promotions took, but I have a lot more f---ing money than Jim Crockett did. “I’m serious. I’m not gonna sit back and take this fucking shit.”

He also vowed to fight back:

“I’ve had a number of interactions with [WWE]. I’ve said a lot of nice stuff, and I don’t regret saying nice stuff because I’m super honest about pro wrestling. And when I saw good stuff there, I’ll be the first to say it. I am just not feeling the same love. I don’t want to get into it. I just haven’t felt the same reciprocation from them. “If it is, when the fight is brought, I will continue bringing fights of my own, and I have unique ways to do that. I have a lot of money to fight with. And this is not a game to me. This is my life, and I don’t think it’s a joke, and I take it really seriously.”

Sounds like the war will continue... and we’re not talking about the one in the AEW locker room.