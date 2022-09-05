A message from Hangman Page

Hangman Page is in the middle of the biggest wrestling story of... well, we seem to get huge wrestling stories 2-3 times a week these days. Remember when Vince McMahon was forced to resign from the company he led for decades and used to transform the entire business because of a hush money scandal? That was six weeks ago.

But I digress.

CM Punk’s unscripted call out of Page, in response to remarks Hangman made in a promo on Punk during the build up of their World title match at Double or Nothing, set off a firestorm that erupted at the post-All Out media scrum early this morning (Sept. 5). Among the many, many things Punk said while addressing his relationship with Colt Cabana & accusing Page & Cabana’s other friends backstage of lying to the wrestling media about him was calling Hangman “an empty headed fucking dumb fuck.”

The Chicagoan also let loose about the former champion telling a convention audience that he’s stubborn and doesn’t take advice:

“Our locker room, for all the wisdom and brilliance it has, isn’t worth shit when you have an empty headed idiot who’s never done anything in the business, do public interviews and say ‘I don’t really take advice.’ Who the fuck do you think you are? You know? That’s stupid. I’m on a team with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and I don’t need to work on my swing. I’m not going to listen to these guys that are going to tell me how to swing a baseball. Fucking go fuck yourself, that’s how I feel about it. I dare you to fucking say that to Terry Funk’s face. ‘I don’t need to listen to you, Mr. Funk, I know what I’m doing.’ Fucking grow up.”

How would the anxious millennial cowboy respond?

happy labor day — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) September 5, 2022

Just recognizing the national holiday we’re celebrating here in the United States today? Or a subtle reminder that he thinks Punk is a hypocrite on “worker’s rights,” as he said in the promo that stuck in the current champ’s craw all these months?

