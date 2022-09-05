Jericho predicts MJF will be one of AEW’s top babyfaces ‘whether he wants to be or not’

Lost in [waves arm at the 90% of what’s been posted on the wrestle web* since CM Punk’s comments at the start of the post-All Out media scrum] is the fact that Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned from a three month hiatus. MJF’s comeback from his own work/shoot drama was part of an intriguing angle with an old ally from the independents Stokely Hathaway, included the use of a classic Rolling Stones song, and ended with him staring down the new AEW World champion, vowing to take his title.

There’s lots of interesting angles to look at with MJF’s return. When did the shoot turn into a work? Was an All Out return always the plan? Is going back to the Punk feud a smart idea? And perhaps most interestingly, will Friedman be cheered now that he’s been cast opposite his billionaire owner and a champ lots of fans are calling a “prick” today?

Chris Jericho thinks his old Inner Circle mate will have no choice but to play a babyface now. The veteran explained during his portion of this morning’s infamous scrum:

“I’m a big fan of MJF, I really am. I said to him, ‘When you come back, you’re gonna be a babyface.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to be a babyface, I don’t want to be a babyface.’ I was like, ‘It’s going to happen.’ He said, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ and I said ‘I’m sure The Rock said the same thing, or Steve Austin said the same thing. You can do a babyface comeback. I’ll teach you, it’s easy.’ “It’s easier to make people hate you than it is to make them like you, but once they start hating you, that’s when they really start liking you. He’s almost at that point — that’s my prediction. I think he’ll be one of our top babyfaces, whether he wants to be or not, very very soon. A game changer, that’s my opinion.”

MJF is synonymous with playing a heel, and never breaking kayfabe — even feuding with his own parents. But he’s showed during his program with Punk earlier this year that he can deliver a good face promo. Playing a “good guy” wouldn’t require a completely new character. He’d just need to make his insults about fans a little less ruthless, and save the really ice cold material for heels.

Jericho thinks he’s talented enough to do it. Do you?