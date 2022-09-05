Malakai Black hinted he may be leaving AEW after All Out

While everyone’s focus is on the more prominent AEW drama between CM Punk and several of the company’s founding members, there was also a moment before the main event of All Out that people could be related to the ongoing reports of dysfunction at the company.

After being misted by Sting and pinned by Darby Allin in House of Black’s match against Miro, Allin & Sting, Malakai Black took what some interpreted as a curtain call...

Very weird ending for Malakai Black. I don't think this part aired. I feel like he knows something we don't know. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/Xu2AJ4cZBB — KayyDott (@KayyMickey) September 5, 2022

It’s been widely speculated that Black may have asked for his AEW release recently, with some of his online remarks being interpreted as evidence that he wants out of the company he signed with last year shortly after being released by WWE.

The 37 year old recently shared he’s been dealing with an injury that he thought might end his career. Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri claims Black is concerned about his mental health due to both a situation in his personal life, and his unhappiness with his booking at AEW. PWInsider confirmed part of Giri’s report:

We can confirm that in speaking to closes source to Black, there has been a personal situation weighing heavily on him and he’s privately talked about taking a long, perhaps permanent, break from professional wrestling, in order to deal with the issues.

While they don’t name the person, there’s also speculation that a Fightful Select story on an AEW wrestler who’s planning to take some time off from the company is about Black.

Tony Khan was asked about Malakai’s kiss & bow at the post-All Out media scrum, and wouldn’t comment other than to say it got people talking.

Here’s hoping that, whatever is going on, Black is doing okay. More as we have it.