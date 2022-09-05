CM Punk & The Young Bucks involved in a ‘melee’ after All Out presser

After CM Punk’s explosive performance at the post All Out-media scrum this morning (Sept. 5), some members of the media shared that a security guard was seen racing through the room where Tony Khan & others were still answering questions.

Can confirm. And he looked very concerned. https://t.co/fqn4mfuLM9 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) September 5, 2022

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that “multiple sources” told them there was an “altercation with Punk and The Young Bucks.”

Those sources didn’t say who else was present, or provide much else in the way of information. But considering one of the things Punk ranted about before he left the presser was “irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn’t fucking manage a Target and they spread lies and bullshit and put into the media,” it’s easy to see why he and Executive Vice-Presidents Matt & Nick Jackson might have an “altercation.”

Dave Meltzer described what went on backstage as “a melee.”

Per their report, “as of 1:41 am central time Monday, everyone was still in the building.” They also note that TK was not aware of what was going on until after he finished with the media.

Certainly not the end...