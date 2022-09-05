Last night’s (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) AEW All Out pay-per-view (PPV) in Chicago, Illinois was one hell of a pro wrestling event. CM Punk won the AEW championship from Jon Moxley, MJF made his long awaited return to set up a title match with him, Toni Storm won the interim women’s championship, The Elite became the first ever trios champions, and so much more.

Click here to get a full recap of all the night’s wild events.

Somehow, though, the post-event media scrum may have been even more entertaining. CM Punk straight up snapped when the subject of Colt Cabana came up. He aired out a bunch of dirty laundry, going into detail on all the backstage tension we’ve been hearing about for weeks now.

You can read all about that here, but it’s the kind of thing that needs to be seen. He’s up first in the above video of said scrum.

You’ll also get Toni Storm, who make an interesting remark about Thunder Rosa claiming to be hurt, and Chris Jericho, who talks about what he said at the mandatory company meeting — “don’t leak shit” — and more.