AEW has officially put a bow tie around its All Out pay-per-view (PPV) from Now Arena in greater Chicago (Hoffman Estates, Illnois to be exact). The promotion wrapped up their Sun., Sept. 4, 2022 show with CM Punk beating Jon Moxley to regain the World championship only to be immediately confronted by a returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who won the Casino Ladder Match for a future title shot under... unique circumstances earlier in the nigh.

Was it the best match on the card?

It’s competing with a whopping 14 other matches for that honor. Other highlights included The Elite becoming the first ever Trios champions, Jade Cargill and Swerve in our Glory retained their titles, and Toni Storm won the interim Women’s championship.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!