The Christian Cage/Jungle Boy feud started with Luchasaurus on the side of Cage, but once his Jurassic Express partner returned from injury, the large dinosaur man has been back on Jungle Jack’s side.

Or so we all thought.

Luchasaurus made like Big Show at All Out, attacking JB during his entrance. He chokeslammed his now former partner onto a grate, then powerbombed him through a table.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry has his entrance violently interrupted! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/AvOK9XQ1lp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Ever the babyface, Jack insisted the match go on. It only took a spear and a Killswitch for Cage to quickly pick up a win.

Will this reheat the Christian/Perry feud? It’ll certainly extend things for a while, as Jungle Boy now has an underboss to beat in order to get his hands on Cage. Why didn’t AEW just stick with that plan from the start? It’s a good question, and one we’ll probably hear lots of theories and a few off the record rumors about in the coming days.

