Chris Jericho headed into All Out looking to continue to prove that, whatever nickname or gimmick he’s currently using, he’s still one of the best. Like Jon Moxley before him, Bryan Danielson wanted to face the Lionheart — the persona under which a young Jericho gained a reputation as a showstealing, workrate machine.

For the bulk of his back-and-forth match with the American Dragon on Sun., Sept. 4, Jericho did just that. The Lionheart was back, going hold for hold with Danielson.

Spectacular counter by Jericho as he locks in the Walls on Danielson! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/8hxcB09MvI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Danielson threw his whole arsenal at Le Champion, but the legend persisted.

But when the going got tough, Jericho did exactly what his young protege Daniel Garcia asked him not to do. He resorted to underhanded tricks. With referee Aubrey Edwards bracing herself for a potential collision with both wrestlers in the corner, Jericho low blowed Bryan. That allowed him to hit Judas Effect and pick up a win.

Most of the Jericho Appreciation Society was out to celebrate with their leader. Noticeably absent was Garcia, who was already torn between his mentor and his hero Danielson. The Dragonslayer watched on a monitor in the back, and continued to be vexed by the whole situation.

Get complete All Out results and coverage of the entire show here.