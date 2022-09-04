Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose at All Out

AEW opened its All Out event tonight (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) in Chicago with the “Zero Hour” pre-show featuring Ruby Soho & Ortiz taking on Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara in a AAA mixed tag team championship match. It was a good match to get the crowd hyped and warmed up for the rest of the show.

Unfortunately, it came at the expense of Soho’s health.

She took multiple really bad looking bumps during the bout, like this:

Oh my goodness Ruby’s neck #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/4b5NrFfNKT — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 4, 2022

The worst of it, however, came right at the end. The finish saw Melo give Soho a Tay-KO and it connected hard enough that it appeared to hurt Ruby’s nose. You could instantly tell there was an issue because she grabbed at her face right away — to the point of ignoring that she needed to get her shoulders down for the pinfall — and never stopped holding her face.

Now, it’s been confirmed by multiple outlets that Soho did indeed suffer a broken nose.

