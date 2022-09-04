All Out’s second trios match didn’t have a belt on the line, but it did have a showdown of legendary tag teams in FTR & Motor City Machine Guns. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin gave us just enough to get excited for an eventual two-on-two.

Their partners were the ones involved in the end, however, and a Wardlow Powerbomb Symphony on Jay Lethal meant he & FTR picked up the win over Lethal & MCMG.

The Powerbomb Symphony plays out here at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/AcHF3PkDz8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

More action followed however, starting with the return of ROH Television Samoa Joe. He’s been out filming the new Twisted Metal show for Peacock, but in kayfabe he was written off by an attack by Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. Fitting he should return to prevent that trio from attacking Wardlow & FTR. The Samoan Submission Machine took out the giant, and the good guys cornered Dutt.

That brought out Dax’s eight year old daughter Finley. Harwood cut a great promo about being inspired by Finley’s fight with a heart condition, and Sonjay mocked that by donning the charity shirt that promo led to. The eight year old showed her fight by snapping the manager’s pencil and covering Dutt after her old man leveled him.

Great moment, and the NOW Arena crowd ate it up.

Get complete All Out results and coverage of the entire show here.