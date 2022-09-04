All Out’s Tag title bout was one that fans were looking forward to, but not many had it pencilled in as a show stealer.

Thanks to great work by champions Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland of Swerve in our Glory and challengers Max Caster & Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed (and their manager Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn), it’s in the conversation. The MVP, however, was the packed crowd at Hoffman Estates, Illinois’ Now Arena.

Everyone loves The Acclaimed, but Chicagoland REALLY loves them. The “OH, SCISSOR ME DADDY” chant rivaled anything those crazy Welsh folks did at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

They were fully in Bowens’ corner as he fought through damage to his knee, and didn’t love it when Swerve got in Gunn’s face — and hit the WWE Hall of Famer with his own taunt.

Swerve seizes the opportunity to attack the knee of Bowens. Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/0Vm3pVnHz2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

In the end, the champs survived miscommunication and a heck of a fight by The Acclaimed, retaining with tandem offense...

... whether the crowd liked it or not.

Get complete All Out results and coverage of the entire show here.