AEW held the introduction of their Trios titles for Kenny Omega to return, and built to the tournament that would crown the first champs with a story of the friendship between Hangman Page & The Elite. It was fitting that both were a big part of the final match at All Out on Sun., Sept. 4 in Chicagoland.

Omega looked healthier than he has at any point since returning to action for the first time in almost nine months a few weeks back. Page was teaming with Dark Order, the friends who stood by him when he was at his lowest last year — not The Young Bucks, who at best sat back while he chased Kenny & the AEW World title.

But when Matt Jackson of The Bucks got banged up early in the match, Page kept his partners John Silver & Alex Reynolds from taking advantage. They didn’t have time to sort through their feelings about that, however. The match rolled on, and didn’t waste time revisiting the Hangman/Omega rivalry.

Hangman Adam Page takes it to Kenny Omega!

Silver & Reynolds got moments to shine — especially during a stretch where Johnny Hungee got nearfalls on Omega, but they were largely supporting players in this drama. The match built to another showdown between Hangman & Kenny where the Jacksons definitely sided with their partner this time.

The finish came Silver had Omega set-up to take a Buckshot Lariat, but Kenny slipped free and Page took out his friend! An opportunistic cover followed, and The Elite are the first AEW Trios champions.

The first ever #AEW World Trios Champions - Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks!





Dark Order & Hangman Page meanwhile are probably in for a long conversation.

