All Out’s 4way for the interim Women’s title didn’t lack for drama. Much of that had to do with Dr. Britt Baker & her associate Jamie Hayter teaming up on Hikaru Shida.

The heel duo thought they got rid of Shida with a two-on-one assault on the ramp, then they turned their attention to Toni Storm. But Shida returned to even the odds.

This #AEW Interim Women’s World Championship just turned into a 2-on-1 assault against Toni Storm but Shida is back and out for revenge!



Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/CmnuDg2uyr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

It was issues between Baker & Hayter that paved the way for victory. It looked like the Brit had things in hand when she sent Storm to the outside and leveled Shida with a lariat, but her friend pulled the referee from the ring before he could complete the three count.

In the aftermath of that moment, it seemed the pair would turn on each other. At one point, it looked like the dentist would slap Lockjaw on Hayter. but it was Toni Time. Jamie got Storm Zero, Baker got a DDT, then Hayter got one too. Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s champion.

Get complete All Out results and coverage of the entire show here.