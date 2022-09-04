We got the proverbial hot opener for the PPV portion of All Out on Sun., Sept. 4, as Wheeler Yuta and Rey Fenix started the Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World title shot.

They were the first of eight men competing in the match, but since the poker chip hanging above the ring could be claimed at any time, the Blackpool Country Club & Death Triangle members had an early advantage. By the time Rush & Andrade El Ídolo entered third and fourth, that advantage was wiped out. And that was before this happened to ROH Pure champ...

Yuta’s BCC teammate, ROH World champ Claudio Castagnoli, was out next. He dumped Andrade to the floor with an impressive, if somewhat confusing, show of strength. Dante Martin followed, then Penta El Zero M ran in and took him out...

... then did the same to Andrade. Before we could get any farther though, a crew of masked men ran in and trashed everyone. One of them climbed the ladder and grabbed the chip before unmasking. It was Stokely Hathaway, and his allies the men he’s recruited over the past several weeks — Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, The Gunns & W. Morrissey.

But none of those men was the Joker, so Big Stoke couldn’t win. Turns out the Joker, who entered to The Rolling Stones “Sympathy for the Devil” and wearing a kabuki-style devil mask, was also a Hathaway guy. He claimed the chip, but refused to unmask!

We’ll have to wait and see who that is, and when they’ll challenge the winner of tonight’s CM Punk/Jon Moxley main event.

Get complete All Out results and coverage of the entire show here.