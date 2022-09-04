The FTW title match on the All Out pre-show went exactly as you’d expect. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker presented HOOK with a new problem to solve, but Taz’s son solved Cool Hand Ang just like he has everyone else... in under five minutes.

More noteworthy from the second match on the Zero Hour card? Action Bronson, the hip-hop and culinary star responsible for HOOK’s entrance theme “The Chairman’s Intent”, was front row for the match. And when Daddy Magic Matt Menard predictably joined his 2Point0 for a post-match attack on El Diablo Guapo, Bronson couldn’t sit idly by.

In fact, AB busted out a few moves, including throwing Parker out a waistlock to clear the ring.

We’ve seen HOOKhausen? Could a collabo with Action Bronson be the next phase of his slow rise up the AEW card?

