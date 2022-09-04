PPV day is here for AEW with All Out from Chicago. The Sunday night show (Sep. 4, 2022) has a 15-match lineup from pre-show opener to PPV main event. Here are the crib notes to get up to speed on the match stories leading to All Out.

All Out starts at 7 pm ET for the free pre-show and 8 pm ET for the main card. The PPV is available for viewing through Bleacher Report, cable & satellite providers, and internationally on Fite.tv.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

Punk suffered a foot injury requiring surgery, so AEW brought in an interim world championship. In the title unification bout, Moxley demolished Punk. Moxley offered an open contract for his next challenger, and Punk signed on the dotted line. Punk’s rallying cry to overcome inner doubt is being one spirit with the hometown Chicago fans.

X-Factor: Punk’s health. The durability of his injured foot is still a question. It directly led to his defeat in the previous bout.

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Reigning champion Thunder Rosa is unable to compete due to injury, so a four-way interim contest was thrown together. Baker and Hayter have the advantage as allies, but there is no doubt tensions will rise when they have to choose friendship or championship.

X-Factor: Fighting spirit. Four-way competition has a complex dynamic. There is no room to rest on laurels. Beyond pin or be pinned, competitors have to be aware of the surrounding action to break up any potential finishes. This will be a true test of who wants the title the most.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

Jade is on a roll starting her career 36-0. Athena wants to end the streak and take the TBS title. More importantly, Athena is standing up for the locker room against Jade’s disrespectful attitude.

X-Factor: Baddies. Jade has Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey by her side. Athena is all alone after an injury to buddy Kris Statlander.

AEW World Trios Championship: Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver

The two teams fought their way through a tournament to arrive in the finals for the honor of becoming inaugural trios champions. The Young Bucks originally asked Hangman to be on their squad, but he declined out of respect to his friendship with the Dark Order. The Bucks were in a pinch, and Omega answered the call returning from injury. The Best Bout Machine does not appear to be fully recovered, but he’s getting closer to form each time out. Hangman ended up joining the fray to compete as a replacement when 10 and Evil Uno were injured.

X-Factor: Feelings. Emotions run deep between the Elite and Hangman. Will they be able to handle the idea of friendly competition or will it turn ugly and personal again? The answer could lead to manipulation.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (c) vs. The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed happened to be ranked and available when the champs were looking for an opponent.

X-Factor: Trust. Swerve in Our Glory are bonded by success, even though, Swerve has a selfish history as a solo artist. The Acclaimed are bonded by friendship. When times get rough, can Swerve be trusted?

Casino Ladder Match

Participants include Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pentagon, Fenix, Andrade, Rush, Dante Martin, and the Joker surprise. The winner earns a world title shot.

X-Factor: The Joker. Who could it be? MJF, Bray Wyatt, Adam Cole are possibilities.

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

During Anarchy in the Arena, Jericho injured Danielson. Time for Le Champion to get a receipt. The two layers of story include the contest being Lionheart versus The American Dragon and Daniel Garcia’s loyalty. Jericho agreed to compete as a professional wrestler in his sports entertainer way by utilizing skills as the last surviving member of the Stu Hart dungeon. Garcia is upset with Jericho about ruining his moment sharing the ring with Danielson, who was a childhood hero to you the young lad. Garcia feels stuck in the middle.

X-Factor: Daniel Garcia. Will he choose hero Danielson or mentor Jericho?

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Christian played the long con when Jungle Boy eliminated him from a battle royal. Christian cozied up to the young man riding coattails to take a manager’s cut of tag team champion earnings. When the belts were lost, Christian no longer had a reason to play nice. He attacked physically, and he attacked verbally with ruthless comments toward JB’s family. Jack Perry wants payback.

X-Factor: Christian’s lack of scruples. How low will the man go? If Jungle Boy’s mother or sister are in the crowd, then it wouldn’t be past Christian to hatch a plot using them as insurance to ensure victory.

Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro vs. Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews

Allin had beef with King, which led to Black misting Sting. Black also misted Miro during the All-Atlantic Championship four-way at the Forbidden Door PPV. Miro decided to redeem the House of Black pagans. The enemy of thy enemy are teaming together as friends on the babyface side.

X-Factor: Black mist. Sting and Miro have both felt the effects. Sometimes it takes longer to seep in to the soul on certain people. Could there be a turn? If not, Black could go back to the same well of misting everyone that crosses his path. He is the Oprah of black mist.

Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Wardlow took care of business to defeat Lethal in a TNT Championship defense. Lethal wasn’t done going after the gold and persisted to be a pest with pals Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. FTR evened the odds, so Lethal brought in a few more friends in Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The Motor City Machine Guns have a tag team résumé that rivals FTR. Hopefully this match leads to a future tag team showdown for the ROH belts.

X-Factor: Satnam Singh. The world wants to see Wardlow powerbomb the giant. Will it happen at All Out?

Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs

Starks and Hobbs were partners in Team Taz. After Starks lost the FTW title to Hook, Hobbs smashed Starks. Powerhouse felt that it was unacceptable for Starks to be okay with losing.

X-Factor: Stamina. Starks should have the edge in endurance. That is if Starks can survive Hobb’s power offense long enough for it to matter.

The free pre-show features four bouts.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian

PAC has been crusading across Europe defending the All-Atlantic belt. Sabian has been watching in the crowd with a box on his head. During the trios tournament, PAC took the bait and accosted a dupe. Sabian attacked from behind for the first instance of physicality in this feud.

X-Factor: Master plan. Sabian seems to have a higher purpose, and he views trifling with PAC as a worthy detour. I don’t know what Sabian’s ultimate goal is, but perhaps we will get a hint in how this match plays out.

AAA Mixed Tag Championship: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho

This beef is an off-shoot from the feud between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. On the personal tip, Tay is responsible for slamming a car door on Ruby’s arm. This matchup will be the third go-around in ten days. This time, the AAA mixed tag titles will be the prize.

X-Factor: Mixed tag rules. Enforcement has been lenient thus far. A referee following the rules strictly at a pivotal point could affect the outcome.

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker

Cool Hand wants a taste, so Hook is giving it to him.

X-Factor: Nipples. Daddy Magic’s nipples could be so hard that they poke out Hook’s eye.

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Bruisers slugging it out. No AEW story here, but the NJPW story is Kingston looking to even the score for losing to Ishii in May at Capital Collision.

X-Factor: Chins. This slugfest will come down to whose chin lasts longer.

Which All Out matches are you most eager for?