All Elite Wrestling (AEW) goes live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., Sept. 4 2022) from Now Arena in Chicagoland with its annual Labor Day weekend All Out event. Just am hour before, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

This one is only slated to feature four matches, three of them for championships!

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

HOOK (c) vs. Angelo Parker for the FTW championship

Ruby Soho & Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti (c) for the AAA Mixed Tag titles

PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian for the All-Atlantic championship

That warms us up for a huge 11 match card, which includes five title bouts! There will be plenty of hype for every one of those matches on Zero Hour, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The “Zero Hour” stream goes live at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch it above. And make sure and get your entries in for DraftKings’ free-to-play $10,000 All Out pool.

Follow along with All Out results and coverage of the entire card right here.