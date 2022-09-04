AEW All Out 2022 predictions

All Elite Wrestling is putting on their All Out PPV Sunday night (Sept. 4, 2022) at NOW Arena in Chicagoland.

After a free streaming pre-show which starts one hour earlier, the event starts at 8PM Eastern, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) here in the U.S. & Canada, or internationally on Fite.

The fourth annual All Out should be a pivotal one in the young company’s history, and we’ve assembled our motley crew to give thoughts & predictions on everything booked the show!

Let's get to it.

AEW ALL OUT PREDICTIONS

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (c) for the AEW World championship

Geno Mrosko: Babyface wins in his hometown. Pick: CM Punk

Sean Rueter: Was not a fan of the angle, but I thought all involved sold it on Wednesday night. Also think a longer Mox run would be great, but that doesn’t fit with the angle. Pick: CM Punk

Claire Elizabeth: The once and future Best in the World, baby. We took a little bit too convoluted of a route to get here, and in a lot of ways we’re just resetting to where we were after Double or Nothing, but here we are. I’m gonna cry. Again. Pick: CM Punk

Cain A. Knight: CM Punk isn’t losing in Chicago. Pick: CM Punk

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Punk is a bag of bones fueled on emotion for this bout, while Moxley is cresting at peak performance. Punk is tough, but he won’t be tough enough. Pick: Jon Moxley

Stella Cheeks: This is a desperate ploy to restart Punk’s championship reign. It’ll probably work. Pick: CM Punk

Marcus Benjamin: As much as I love Mox, and I really do, this is Punk’s time. If you’re unsure of that, just peep his promo from the last episode of Dynamite in front of his hometown. However, Mox will let that rage fuel him back to the top shortly. Pick: CM Punk

Kyle Decker: Jon Moxley was not supposed to be champion. Punk was. Yes, plans change but this is to get Punk back where they wanted him. Pick: CM Punk

The Elite vs. Hangman Page & Dark Order for the AEW Trios titles

Geno Mrosko: Some really fun potential, both in-ring and story wise. Pick: The Elite

Sean Rueter: If I think about Hangman’s post-Full Gear booking, this mark can work themself into a shoot (much love HH). So I’ll just point out that TK probably didn’t hold these belts waiting for Kenny’s return just to have him lose his third match back. Pick: The Elite

Claire Elizabeth: I just really want the Dark Order to get A Moment and for the Elite to really be forced to come to terms with and rue that they bungled their friendship with Hangman. Maybe it’s not a long reign (the idea of Alex Reynolds with gold makes me break out in hives), but it’s a great moment, and them Bucks can sit in it. Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page & Dark Order

Cain A. Knight: I don’t really get what the big deal is with this match, even with Page in there, because his partners are lower card fodder who are nowhere close to the level of Omega and the Young Bucks. Pick: The Elite

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Four of the six competitors are superstar level. The two that aren’t happen to be on the same team. Hangman and the Dark Order will fight hard, however, elite skill will kick in down the stretch to separate the contenders from the pretenders. Pick: The Elite

Stella Cheeks: LET DARK ORDER WIN A THING OF CONSEQUENCE PLEASE!! Not only do they deserve it but it is PEAK long term storytelling. Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page & Dark Order

Marcus Benjamin: It was always coming down to this, right? You know what though? I want to pick with my heart rather than picking with my brain. Hangman & Dark Order getting the W is a much more heartwarming story and a payoff to some serious longterm storytelling. Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page & Dark Order

Kyle Decker: This has always been the Elite’s to lose. Pick: The Elite

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm for the interim AEW Women’s title

Geno Mrosko: Take it home. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker

Sean Rueter: Because it could give the division the shake-up it needs, it starts a feud involving the dentist without immediately putting a title on her, and because Jamie Hayter is friggin’ awesome. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah I think it’s Toni Time here. Pick: Toni Storm

Cain A. Knight: AEW’s women’s division needs help, and Britt Baker is the reliable past champion. Putting the title back on her is justifiable, but it won’t fix the main problem with the women’s division. I’m not convinced that Tony Khan is even aware of what that main problem is, so he’ll probably fall back on the top star in the division. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Time to shake up the women’s division to create a new star. Granted, Storm hasn’t had her shine in the spotlight yet, but she’s already presented in the upper level of the title scene. Hayter has the tools to break out and just needs the opportunity. Plus, I think Hayter as champ would be the most interesting story option going forward as Baker gives her the jealous eyes. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Stella Cheeks: Now??? Is it Toni Time now??? Pick: Toni Storm

Marcus Benjamin: You know who doesn’t need this belt? Britt Baker. You know who doesn’t need Britt Baker? Jamie Hayter. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Kyle Decker: TK should put the belt on Britt just to watch the world burn. But I think Toni was the plan and Toni still is the plan. Hayter is there to take the pin. Pick: Toni Storm

Swerve in our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team championship

Geno Mrosko: No time for change. Pick: Swerve in our Glory

Sean Rueter: Yo. Listen. It’s not your time to grab the ring of brass, but at least you got a shirt that says, ‘SCISSOR ME DADDY ASS!” Pick: Swerve in our Glory

Claire Elizabeth: As much as I like Lee and Strickland, their team isn’t blowing my mind, and the Acclaimed as tag champs would feel like a real new beginning. Pick: The Acclaimed

Cain A. Knight: The Acclaimed are hot, but in kayfabe it still feels like they could use a few more wins on Dynamite before they are ready for a championship run. Pick: Swerve in our Glory

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The Acclaimed don’t have an answer for Keith Lee. Bearcat will be the deciding factor in victory. Pick: Swerve in our Glory

Stella Cheeks: Swerve in Our Glory has a stale title reign but I don’t feel like it’s their fault. They won the titles and then got pushed to Rampage so the trios tournament could be featured on Dynamite. They deserve some more time to wow us as champs. Pick: Swerve in Our Glory

Marcus Benjamin: I’m just here for Swerve’s facial expressions anytime he hears “Scissor me, Daddy Ass.” The winner is the team with the worst name. Pick: Swerve in our Glory

Kyle Decker: I may have just learned that this was a match on the card. Given no real build, likely no change. Pick: Swerve in our Glory

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Geno Mrosko: What’s a Wizard to a (wrestling) God? Pick: Bryan Danielson

Sean Rueter: Gonna break out a moldie oldie and make this prediction based on Fozzy’s upcoming tour schedule (and a passionate desire to have this be the end of the Jericho Appreciation Society/Blackpool Combat Club & Eddie program). Pick: Bryan Danielson

Claire Elizabeth: Daniel Garcia is going to have to make A Choice, and he is going to choose poorly, turning his back on his hopes and dreams in favor of going with the guy who promises him the world. Pick: Chris Jericho

Cain A. Knight: Daniel Garcia is going to stick by his favorite sports entertainer. Pick: Chris Jericho

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Danielson has a higher ceiling for the main event scene between the two, and I think defeating Jericho will push him up the card for a possible showdown with Punk. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Stella Cheeks: Chris Jericho needs to lose more. Pick: Chris Jericho

Marcus Benjamin: I’m really feeling this Lionheart resurgence. The Daniel Garcia part of this makes it a tad juicier, as this might be his entrance into the BCC. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Kyle Decker: This will all come down to where Daniel Garcia sides. Is there benefit of keeping him with Jericho’s crew, even though he doesn’t really fit in? Or is it time to put him in a fit more natural. Likely the latter. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena for the TBS title

Geno Mrosko: No shorts, no losses. Pick: Jade Cargill

Sean Rueter: Get well soon, Stat. Pick: Jade Cargill

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah, Jade’s still got some numbers to rack up before we even so much as consider moving on. Pick: Jade Cargill

Cain A. Knight: As far as I can tell, Athena has yet to compete in a singles match on Dynamite even though she debuted with AEW in late May. That’s one reason why this match feels somewhat cold to me even though it’s been in the works for over three months. This lack of screen time is why the AEW women’s division will continue to struggle, regardless of the talent. Pick: Jade Cargill

Manolo H. Pizzazz: 37-0. Keep the train rolling. Pick: Jade Cargill

Stella Cheeks: AEW needs to figure out how to capitalize on debut energy. When Athena debuted it seemed like she was the perfect choice to break Jade’s streak, but they waited too long to pull the trigger and now Athena is an Elevation regular and the hype has died down. * sigh * At least Jade still rules as a champion. Pick: Jade Cargil

Marcus Benjamin: Forgot this was even a match. Which is a testament to AEW still figuring out the fine line between great longterm storytelling and striking while le iron is hot. Athena’s debut feels like a year ago now. Meaning her chances of beating Jade went down exponentially. Pick: Jade Cargill

Kyle Decker: This should definitely feel like a bigger match than it does. Athena has a chance because they really don’t have anyone else. But this wasn’t built enough to warrant that. Pick: Jade Cargill

House of Black vs. Miro, Sting & Darby Allin

Geno Mrosko: I cannot, in good conscience, justify going the other way. Pick: Miro & Sting & Darby Allin

Sean Rueter: Don’t bet against The Icon when he says it’s “Showtime”. Looking forward to reading Malakai’s tumblr post that cryptically alludes to this one. Pick: Miro, Sting & Darby Allin

Claire Elizabeth: I’m not one hundred percent sure this won’t somehow end with Miro punching god in the face and I am here for it. Pick: Darby Allin, Miro, & Sting

Cain A. Knight: I’m pretty sure Buddy Matthews exists to take the fall in matches like this. Pick: Miro, Sting & Darby Allin

Manolo H. Pizzazz: It’s Sting! Pick: Miro, Sting, & Darby Allin

Stella Cheeks: Sting & Darby Allin aren’t losing to other goths. It ain’t happening. Miro is also there. Pick: Miro, Sting & Darby Allin

Marcus Benjamin: I’m not picking against the man who laughed at God. Pick: Miro, Sting, & Darby Allin

Kyle Decker: Sting hasn’t lost on PPV yet and I’m not picking against him until he does. Pick: Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro

Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero M, Fenix, Andrade El Ídolo, Rush, Dante Martin & TBA in the Casino Ladder Match

Geno Mrosko: How bout a magic trick? Pick: The Joker

Sean Rueter: No bad options, honestly. But I’m thinking the Mox match may just be the start of Punk’s issues with the BCC, and their young lion is the kind of guy he could have a killer TV match with. Pick: Wheeler Yuta

Claire Elizabeth: I never have any idea with these things, and the fact that this is mostly dudes who are stabled up makes it harder. Let’s say we pick back up on that weird little Dragon Lee thread from a few weeks back, he’s the Joker, and he jacks things up enough for Andrade and Rush that Penta takes it. Pick: Penta el Zero M

Cain A. Knight: Which one of these guys is most likely to do the job for CM Punk in a title fight during the next month? Might as well go with the mystery guy. Pick: The Joker

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Tough choice. Let’s break it down by process of elimination. I don’t think any of the given names will cash in to win the world title. With that in mind, cross Claudio and Yuta off the list, because it’s probably not smart for ROH prestige to have champions lose singles bouts. Rush recently had a world title match, and I don’t think it would benefit Los Ingobernables for Andrade to lose a title match as well. Martin is too much of an underdog against Moxley or Punk to get excited about that match. That leaves the Lucha Bros. Time for Fenix to get the main event spotlight, if for one night only. Pick: Fenix

Stella Cheeks: Fenix is the best wrestler on the roster. Give him a title shot! Pick: Fenix

Marcus Benjamin: This is going to be a long show. But this might steal the show in terms of sheer insanity and enjoyment. I’m going with Cain here since I think the surprise pick will be a big deal. Pick: The Joker (sorry, Batman)

Kyle Decker: You know, they’ve left one of the top wrestlers in the world off this card. It’s rather conspicuous so he has to be the joker. And if he’s in, he wins. Pick: The Blade

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Geno Mrosko: Monkey business on a Chicago evening. Pick: Jungle Boy

Sean Rueter: This isn’t a one match feud, and my Captain is too savvy to get done in by a young gun right out of the gate. Pick: Christian Cage

Claire Elizabeth: Listen, I’m just disappointed that in the promo this week, Jungle Boy didn’t say Christian was going to get to fight a Jungle Man. Pick: Jungle Boy

Cain A. Knight: Is this where Luchasaurus turns on Boy for real, in kayfabe? Hopefully not, because there’s no need for that the veteran heel to go over a future top star in the company. Pick: Jungle Boy

Manolo H. Pizzazz: AEW likes to deliver happy endings, but I don’t think this will be the end of the story. Christian will find a way to cheat for victory to weasel away with his tail between his legs. Pick: Christian Cage

Stella Cheeks: Christian is going to regret cutting all those promos. Pick: Jungle Boy

Marcus Benjamin: It’s time for Christian to pay for his fashion crimes against humanity. AEW is foolish if they don’t let Jungle Boy beat the life out of him after Christian created all of that heat for himself. Pick: Jungle Boy

Kyle Decker: The turtleneck isn’t going to save him any more. Pick: Jungle Boy

FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Geno Mrosko: Top (Body) Guys. Pick: FTR & Wardlow

Sean Rueter: Just move War Dog on to something more interesting, and give us a proper MCMG/Top Guys showdown in the not too distant future. Pick: FTR & Wardlow

Claire Elizabeth: True facts, I forgot about this one enough that I almost picked Alex Shelley as the Joker on a weird whim. Anyway, yeah, easy pickings. Pick: FTR & Wardlow

Cain A. Knight: This is an easy one. Pick: FTR & Wardlow

Manolo H. Pizzazz: There is little value moving forward if the bad guys lose. If Lethal gets pinned, then what’s the point of continuing the story for his TNT title shot, other than Wardlow powerbombing Satnam Singh. If Chris Sabin or Alex Shelley get pinned, then that dampens the idea of a dream match between FTR and MCMG for the ROH tag titles. Pick: Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Stella Cheeks: As a Michigander it pains me to not pick Motor City Machine Guns, but as a sentient woman with a brain it feels good to remind you all that Jay Lethal sucks. Pick: FTR & Wardlow

Marcus Benjamin: Wow I’m still making picks? This show won’t end till Monday morning. FTR is the best team in the world and they’re not losing here. Especially with Wardlow by their side. Also, the Pinnacle is still a thing? Pick: FTR & War Dog Wardlow

Kyle Decker: Hopefully this leads FTR vs. MCMG two on two. Jay Lethal can take the pin from War Dog to get us there. Pick: FTR & Wardlow

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Geno Mrosko: Come on and slam, and welcome to the jam. Pick: Powerhouse Hobbs

Sean Rueter: Still not sure why big man didn’t just handle his own business from the jump, but... Pick: P-P-P-Powerhouse Hobbs

Claire Elizabeth: Powerhouse has gotta take him here, yeah. Pick: “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs

Cain A. Knight: I think this feud will last a while, so it will probably begin with the heel going over. Pick: Powerhouse Hobbs

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Two rising stars with breakout potential. Hobbs needs the win more to establish himself as a prime talent. Starks can lose here and keeping talking people into the building to root for his breakthrough moment. Pick: Will Hobbs

Stella Cheeks: This feud is going to make Rick Starks the star we all know he should be. But he has to eat mat first. Pick: Powerhouse Hobbs

Marcus Benjamin: Stella, I have so many questions. Anyway, as much as it pains me to pick against Ricky now, I understand there’s a larger plan at play. Hobbs, the man who loves New Jack City more than anyone else, needs to look as monstrous as Nino Brown when he killed G Money. He is, after all, his brother’s keeper. Pick: Powerhouse Hobbs. No Shaw.

Kyle Decker: It’s tough to break two guys up that they feel have bright futures and immediately feud them. Because one has to lose. Powerhouse would lose more momentum if he lost here. Starks can play scrappy underdog who fights and just can’t overcome Hobbs size and get his win later. Pick: P-P-Powerhouse Hobbs

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Geno Mrosko: “Come after me. I’m a man. I’m 40.” Pick: Eddie Kingston

Sean Rueter: Stone Pitbull won in a NJPW ring, the Mad King wins in the AEW one. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Claire Elizabeth: Aw yeah baby this is gonna be ten-plus minutes of solid gold sprint goodness rock and roll, let’s go King! Pick: Eddie Kingston

Cain A. Knight: I’m still laughing at the Big Show farting in Disco Inferno’s face. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Mix it up for something interesting and create a draw for Dynamite. Anchors away throwing haymakers with Kingston and Ishii connecting at the same time for the finish. Tune in to TBS to see the rematch. Pick: Double KO

Stella Cheeks: The moral of the story is if you get yourself suspended then you get a match with Tomohiro Ishii. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Marcus Benjamin: 1998 personified wins this match or Chicago riots. I might riot too but it won’t be on the same scale. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Kyle Decker: Another match I just learned about! Pick: Eddie Kingston

HOOK (c) vs. Angelo Parker for the FTW championship

Geno Mrosko: Send him. Pick: HOOK

Sean Rueter: C’mon now. Pick: HOOK

Claire Elizabeth: I just feel sorry for Daddy Magic, who will have to scrape Cool Hand off the mat with an oversized novelty spatula after HOOK is done with him. Pick: HOOK

Cain A. Knight: HOOK’s undefeated record isn’t being sacrificed for a Jericho lackey. Pick: HOOK

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The legend grows. Pick: Hook

Stella Cheeks: lmao Pick: HOOK

Marcus Benjamin: He might have trouble with Peter Pan but Angelo Parker poses no threat. Pick: Hook

Kyle Decker: A third! Pick: HOOK

PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian for the All-Atlantic title

Geno Mrosko: Run with us, run with us, run with us. Pick: PAC

Sean Rueter: Son, you’ve been wearing a box on your head. Pick: PAC

Claire Elizabeth: I could not care about Kip Sabian if you paid me with one hand and Care Bear’d me with the other. Pick: PAC

Cain A. Knight: I have no idea what’s going on with this story. I’d much rather watch a sequel to PAC vs. Orange Cassidy. Pick: PAC

Manolo H. Pizzazz: This is a crucial make-or-break match for whether or not to take Sabian seriously. Pick: Kip Sabian

Stella Cheeks: I’m still mad Death Triangle lost in the trios tournament because of Kip Sabian and his stupid box. Pick: PAC

Marcus Benjamin: Seriously? This is a choice people might sweat over? Manolo? Word? No, sir. Pick: PAC

Kyle Decker: I’m glad this is on the preshow because PAC against the box on head guy for a title you probably already forgot existed isn’t worth the extra 20 minutes it would add to the main show. Pick: PAC

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho for the AAA mixed tag title

Geno Mrosko: One more for the good guys. Pick: Ortiz & Ruby Soho

Sean Rueter: I was gonna care about this match, but then I just carried on living my life. Pick: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

Cain A. Knight: Ortiz and Ruby don’t win the matches that matter the most. Pick: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Sammy and Tay are a great fit as rudos in AAA, and a pair of luchadores dserve the honor of dethroning the champs. Pick: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

Stella Cheeks: Talk shit get hit, but this time in front of people and for money. Pick: Ortiz & Ruby Soho

Marcus Benjamin: BE MAD!...is what they’ll say when they think they’re winning. Pick: Ortiz & Ruby Soho

Kyle Decker: Sean messaged me and was like “Hey, I need another prediction from you,” to which I was liked “I did 14 of them yesterday.” But nope, here’s #15, which I refuse to pick out of principle. Pick: Abstaining on moral grounds

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?