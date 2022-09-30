Andrade is putting his AEW career on the line, amidst rumors he wants out

Stories and rumors of WWE tampering with AEW talent have been making the rounds ever since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon. It sounds like multiple AEW wrestlers have asked for their release after being contacted by WWE.

Andrade El Idolo is one name that fans have speculated about joining the group of AEW wrestlers who want out, given his lack of ring time on AEW television. Andrade recently stirred up the internet controversy with several indications that he is unhappy with his current booking in Tony Khan’s promotion. Like with many things in pro wrestling, fans are left wondering if this whole thing with Andrade is a work or a shoot.

Tonight’s (Sept. 30) episode of Rampage played right into the idea that Andrade could be on the verge of leaving AEW. In kayfabe, El Idolo continued his efforts to poach 10 of the Dark Order away from the group. A Career vs. Mask match between Andrade and 10 was booked for next week’s (Oct. 7) live episode of Rampage. If Andrade loses, he has to leave AEW forever.

Tony Khan is linking this match to the late Brodie Lee to further convince you that Andrade might lose:

Next Friday, October 7, 2022

The 2 Year Anniversary of

Mr. @ThisBrodieLee’s Last Match:@Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo



If Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.



If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.



Next Friday LIVE on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/R7gm5XwfxH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2022

Will you be checking out Rampage next Friday night to see if this is really the end of Andrade’s AEW career? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.