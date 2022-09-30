Tony Khan announces Dynamite overrun, live Battle of the Belts

Seems like AEW just had a big week with their Grand Slam trip to New York City. But they’ve got another one coming up. The company has two dates next week in Washington, D.C. The Weds., Oct. 5 show will be the third anniversary of the first ever Dynamite, while the Fri., Oct. 7 outing will be a live Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV.

AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan tweeted this afternoon, breaking some news about the first, and confirmed a report about the second:

To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!

+#BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage!



Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week!



See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022

Earlier this week, TNT’s schedule revealed Battle of the Belts IV would air on Friday for the first time, and follow-up reports said it would broadcast live at 11pm ET.

Nothing’s been announced for Oct. 7 yet, but the super-sized Dynamite will feature:

• Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara • MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta • Luchasaurus in action • Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal • “National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn

Ready for another big week of All Elite Wrestling?