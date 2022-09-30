 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW officially announces the signing of RUSH

By Sean Rueter
A staple of the last few years of the Sinclair era of Ring of Honor, RUSH first showed up on AEW programming during a video that played during Double or Nothing. He’s been a frequent participant in the company’s product since then, teaming with his La Faccion Ingobernable partner Andrade El Ídolo. In July, RUSH also worked Death Before Dishonor, the second Tony Khan-booked ROH PPV.

So you probably figured the second generation luchador was already under contract to one of TK’s promotions. But either he wasn’t, or Khan hadn’t had a chance to mention it (he does have a lot on his plate). Ahead of RUSH’s match with John Silver on Rampage, the AEW & ROH head honcho made it official...

In between tweets and retweets about how dissatisfied he is at AEW, Andrade actually broke the news yesterday (Sept. 29).

The contract TK announced today is a full-time one. RUSH had apparently been a per-date deal until now.

Congrats to El Toro Blanco, and let the debate about AEW’s roster size and utilization continue.

