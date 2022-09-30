AEW officially announces the signing of RUSH

A staple of the last few years of the Sinclair era of Ring of Honor, RUSH first showed up on AEW programming during a video that played during Double or Nothing. He’s been a frequent participant in the company’s product since then, teaming with his La Faccion Ingobernable partner Andrade El Ídolo. In July, RUSH also worked Death Before Dishonor, the second Tony Khan-booked ROH PPV.
So you probably figured the second generation luchador was already under contract to one of TK’s promotions. But either he wasn’t, or Khan hadn’t had a chance to mention it (he does have a lot on his plate). Ahead of RUSH’s match with John Silver on Rampage, the AEW & ROH head honcho made it official...
It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022
All Elite!
What a week for Rush!
Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s
Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on
Friday Night #AEWRampage!
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
@ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ScImPIpteT
In between tweets and retweets about how dissatisfied he is at AEW, Andrade actually broke the news yesterday (Sept. 29).
Lo lograste Carnal!! Felicidades primero por tu cumpleaños y segundo por tu nuevo contrato!!! Congratulations have fun!!! are we together or in a different place!Remember, INGOBERNABLES FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/6MIdqapm5v— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 29, 2022
The contract TK announced today is a full-time one. RUSH had apparently been a per-date deal until now.
Congrats to El Toro Blanco, and let the debate about AEW’s roster size and utilization continue.
