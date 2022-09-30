AEW officially announces the signing of RUSH

A staple of the last few years of the Sinclair era of Ring of Honor, RUSH first showed up on AEW programming during a video that played during Double or Nothing. He’s been a frequent participant in the company’s product since then, teaming with his La Faccion Ingobernable partner Andrade El Ídolo. In July, RUSH also worked Death Before Dishonor, the second Tony Khan-booked ROH PPV.

So you probably figured the second generation luchador was already under contract to one of TK’s promotions. But either he wasn’t, or Khan hadn’t had a chance to mention it (he does have a lot on his plate). Ahead of RUSH’s match with John Silver on Rampage, the AEW & ROH head honcho made it official...

It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is

All Elite!



What a week for Rush!



Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s

Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on

Friday Night #AEWRampage!



Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ScImPIpteT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022

In between tweets and retweets about how dissatisfied he is at AEW, Andrade actually broke the news yesterday (Sept. 29).

Lo lograste Carnal!! Felicidades primero por tu cumpleaños y segundo por tu nuevo contrato!!! Congratulations have fun!!! are we together or in a different place!Remember, INGOBERNABLES FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/6MIdqapm5v — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 29, 2022

The contract TK announced today is a full-time one. RUSH had apparently been a per-date deal until now.

Congrats to El Toro Blanco, and let the debate about AEW’s roster size and utilization continue.