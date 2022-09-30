Andrade’s either unhappy at AEW, or working an ‘I’m unhappy at AEW’ angle

Ever since Triple H assumed control of creative & talent relations at WWE, we’ve heard a lot about former WWE wrestlers currently under contract to AEW who have either been contacted about or are just interested in returning to their old company now that Vince McMahon isn’t in charge.

Much of the focus has been on Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, but plenty of other names have come up. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Miro... if they left WWE, and especially if they were prominently featured in the Haitch-booked NXT, you’ve been talked about.

Don’t forget Andrade El Ídolo’s name on that list. He’s been working to make sure we don’t... but is that because he really wants out, or because he’s working an angle (either on his own or in conjunction with AEW) about how he wants out?

It would be understandable if he was disappointed in his run with Tony Khan’s company. Andrade’s worked 27 matches in an AEW ring since debuting in June of 2021. 18 of those were on television or PPV. Only nine have been one-on-one singles matches, and none of those were on PPV.

He’s been on TV regularly, but often just in backstage segments for brief periods of time. That was true of this week’s Dynamite — which he called attention to on social media by tweeting how long he was on-screen...

30 sec!!!!! ⏱ — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 29, 2022

... and retweeting someone who delivered a more detailed criticism...

Yesterday (Sept. 29), he started a hashtag that’s been used for wrestlers trying to get out of their WWE contracts...

Enjoying a cappuccino an espresso from the patio of your beachfront condo doesn’t look too bad to me, but what do I know? Andrade’s also been indicating he’s unhappy he can’t use his spinning back elbow in AEW (presumably because it would infringe on Chris Jericho’s Judas Effect), and that he wasn’t included in the company’s Hispanic Heritage Month photo.

Then he promoted a Q&A he was doing today with some not-so-subtle shoutouts to The Game ahead of the anniversary of Haitch’s most famous stable:

Using #FreeElIdolo and the D-X crotch chop has struck people are trying a little too hard, and led to the suspicion Andrade’s just riling up the internet faithful rather than really trying to secure a release that would allow him to work with his wife. He’s also been promoting his upcoming AEW x Diadora custom sneakers, and sharing his excitement that La Faccion Ignoberable pal RUSH is signed to AEW now.

What does it mean? Heck if we know. It’s succeeded in getting Andrade’s name trending though, so we imagine he’s pleased about that... regardless of how he currently feels about his contract status.